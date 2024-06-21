ANF recovers 210 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to recover 210 kg charras and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted in Karachi, ANF recovered 210 kg hashish from a vehicle intercepted near service road in Sohrab Goth area.

During the operation, the accused resident of Quetta was also netted, he said and informed that a case has been registered against the arrested accused under Anti Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.