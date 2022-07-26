ANF recovers 2100 grams Ice at Islamabad International Airport ; arrests accused

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday recovered 2100 grams Ice from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Muhammad Yasin who was going to Doha through flight no PK-287, was arrested and ANF recovered 2100 grams Ice, concealed tactfully in his trolley bag.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.