ANF Recovers 212 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 212 kg drugs worth over Rs 25 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 141.6 kg hashish was recovered from an area near a university in Shikarpur, Sukkur and an accused was arrested.
100 grams hashish and 35 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a university in Islamabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
The spokesman said that the force is making all-out efforts for drug-free educational institutions.
He further said that three operations were conducted at courier office in Sukkur and 42 kg hashish was recovered from three parcels while three accused were also arrested.
In another operation at Lahore Airport, 2.450 kg ice was recovered from two Dubai bound passengers.
28 capsules filled with ice were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Lahore Airport.
20.400 kg ice was recovered near Noor Masjid in Kasur and an accused was arrested during the operation.
5 kg opium was recovered from two suspects rounded up in Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
