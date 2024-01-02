Open Menu

ANF Recovers 214 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF recovers 214 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 214 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 2.4 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Doha on Qatar Airways at Lahore Airport.

100 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Sri Lanka at a courier office on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

209 kg hashish was recovered in four operations near Morgah border in Khyber.

In an operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered near GT Road Peshawar.

Eight cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Nigerian resident netted from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Rawalpindi area.

956 grams heroin was recovered from three accused arrested from Kanganpur.

Cases under the CNS Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

