ANF Recovers 214 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 214 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 2.4 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a passenger, going to Doha on Qatar Airways at Lahore Airport.

100 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Sri Lanka at a courier office on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

209 kg hashish was recovered in four operations conducted near Morgah border area in Khyber.

In an operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from G.T Road Peshawar.

Eight cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from a Nigerian, arrested from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Rawalpindi while 956 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of three accused netted in ‘Kanganpur’ area.

Cases under the CNS Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

