ANF recovers 2150 intoxicated tablets; four held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab in two separate operations recovered 2,150 intoxicated tablets and two kg weed besides arresting four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Punjab in an operation recovered 2150 intoxicated tablets from the possession of two passengers, Muhammad Khaliq and Afzal Ahmed at Multan International Airport.

They were going to Jeddah through PIA flight no PK-9739.

In another operation, ANF Sindh acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered two kg weed from the possession of two accused namely Salman and Zubair, netted from 'Do-Talwar, Clifton area in Karachi'.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused as investigations were under way, said the spokesperson.