ANF recovers 216 grams Ice at 'Bacha Khan' Intl Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at 'Bacha Khan' International Airport recovered 27 capsules containing 216 grams Ice.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence on Friday night foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Peshawar to Doha and recovered 216 grams Ice from a passenger namely Waseem Abbas resident of Jhelum who was going to Doha through Qatar airline, flight no QR-601.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.