UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 2.202 Kg Heroin At Islamabad International Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force in a joint operation on Monday recovered 2.202 kg heroin from the possession of a passenger at Islamabad International Airport

According to an ANF spokesman, a passenger namely Yasin resident of Karam Agency who was going to Doha was arrested during routine checking and 2.

202 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

