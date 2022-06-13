ANF recovers 2.202 kg heroin at Islamabad International Airport

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force in a joint operation on Monday recovered 2.202 kg heroin from the possession of a passenger at Islamabad International Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force in a joint operation on Monday recovered 2.202 kg heroin from the possession of a passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

According to an ANF spokesman, a passenger namely Yasin resident of Karam Agency who was going to Doha was arrested during routine checking and 2.

202 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.