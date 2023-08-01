Open Menu

ANF Recovers 2202.57 Kg Drugs; Arrests 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2202.57 kg drugs worth of US$ 28.666 million internationally, arrested 31 accused including five women, two foreigners and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 32 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 75.600 kg Opium, 21.738 kg Heroin, 2096.936 kg Hashish, 115 grams cocaine, 1.329 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), four kg Crystal, 52 grams ecstasy tablets (80 tabs) and 2.800 kg Clonazepam tablets (14400 tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 1608.9 kg drugs in six operations while arrested nine persons including two women involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 kg Opium, three kg Heroin, 1573.100 kg Hashish and 2.800 kg Clonazepam tabs (14400 tabs).

ANF Punjab recovered 144.14 kg drugs in six operations while arrested nine persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded five vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 45.600 kg Opium, 5.660 kg Heroin, 92.400 kg Hashish and 480 grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 409.500 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested an accused involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 409.500 kg Hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 25.236 kg drugs in four operations and arrested five accused including a woman and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.100 kg Heroin and 19.136 kg Hashish and four kg Crystal.

ANF North recovered 14.794 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested seven accused including two foreigners, a woman and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 10.978 kg Heroin, 2.800 kg Hashish, 115 grams cocaine, 849 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 52 grams Ecstasy Tablets (80 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.

