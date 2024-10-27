Open Menu

ANF Recovers 223 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ANF recovers 223 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 223 kg drugs worth over Rs 20 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 5.8 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near two famous universities of Islamabad.

4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near a university in Rawalpindi.

6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held near GT Road, Attock.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

The spokesman informed that in an operation, 4.8 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Sri Lanka from Lahore Airport.

170 kg hashish was recovered from an area in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan and 18 kg hashish was seized from a hilly area in Kohat.

In eighth operation, 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from Ring Road Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Sri Lanka Drugs Road Kohat Rawalpindi Attock From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

56 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

23 hours ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan