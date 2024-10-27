ANF recovers 223 kg drugs in eight operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 223 kg drugs worth over Rs 20 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 5.8 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near two famous universities of Islamabad.

4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near a university in Rawalpindi.

6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held near GT Road, Attock.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

The spokesman informed that in an operation, 4.8 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Sri Lanka from Lahore Airport.

170 kg hashish was recovered from an area in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan and 18 kg hashish was seized from a hilly area in Kohat.

In eighth operation, 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from Ring Road Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.