ANF Recovers 223 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 223 kg drugs worth over Rs 20 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that 5.8 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near two famous universities of Islamabad.
4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near a university in Rawalpindi.
6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held near GT Road, Attock.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
The spokesman informed that in an operation, 4.8 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Sri Lanka from Lahore Airport.
170 kg hashish was recovered from an area in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan and 18 kg hashish was seized from a hilly area in Kohat.
In eighth operation, 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from Ring Road Peshawar.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Gujranwala zone releases performance report on actions against human traffickers, crime suspects52 seconds ago
-
PHA develops Mughal-inspired gardens in city59 seconds ago
-
Solidarity with Kashmiris on black day of Kashmir in Larkana1 minute ago
-
KP Govt takes tangible steps for prisoners’ welfare1 minute ago
-
Photo-exhibition held in Tank to mark Kashmir Black Day1 minute ago
-
Father, son killed by unknown motorcyclist2 minutes ago
-
Event at SD High School on Kashmir Black Day11 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,493 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
VC IUB terms Oct 27, 1947 one of darkest days of human history11 minutes ago
-
Suspect held during police encounter11 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Bahawalpur to mark Kashmir Black Day21 minutes ago
-
Black Day of Kashmir observed in Hub district, rally held21 minutes ago