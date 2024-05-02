ANF Recovers 224 Kg Ice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized the largest consignment of meth Ice in the country's history which was being smuggled abroad, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 224 kg Ice which was being smuggled to Belgium under the guise of exporting soap stones from Afghanistan.
The drugs were first smuggled through Torkham, Afghanistan to Karachi for their intended destination in Belgium. Meth-amphetamine Ice was tactfully concealed in the roof and doors of five containers.
ANF seized all the containers being used for smuggling at Karachi port. Three suspects who sent the container, two of whom are from Afghanistan, were also arrested.
The arrested suspects were trying to escape from Torkham border to Afghanistan, he said adding, ANF is committed to combating drug trafficking and protecting the world from the harmful effects of drugs.
