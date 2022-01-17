ANF recovers 22.5 kg heroin; arrests one

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and seized 22.5 kg heroin besides arresting an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and seized 22.5 kg heroin besides arresting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Punjab conducted an operation in an area of Chiniot district and recovered 22.

5 kg heroin, equipment being used to prepare heroin and packing material from a house and arrested a drug peddler namely Javed Iqbal resident of Chiniot.

A case has been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.

