RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday recovered 227 narcotics-filled capsules from the possession of two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation, ANF recovered 102 Ice-filled capsules from the possession of Kashif, going to Doha while in second operation, ANF recovered 125 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of Nabi Gul, going to Dubai.

Two cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.