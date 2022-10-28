ANF recovers 23 kg narcotics in three operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday recovered 23 kg of narcotics in three operations conducted in different areas of the country and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation in the Turbat area recovered 22 kg of Ice drug from a vehicle and netted a drug pusher namely Jaffar, resident of Turbat.

In two other operations, ANF conducted raids at private courier offices in Lahore and Sialkot and recovered 570 grams and 360 grams of heroin from two parcels booked for London.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to arrest the accomplices of the accused.