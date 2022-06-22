ANF recovers 230 Ecstasy tablets; arrests one accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted an operation and recovered 230 Ecstasy tablets besides arresting an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted an operation and recovered 230 Ecstasy tablets besides arresting an accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF officials in an operation conducted in E-11 Markaz Islamabad managed to recover 230 Ecstasy tablets and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Bilal resident of Charsada.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.