ANF Recovers 230 Ecstasy Tablets; Arrests One Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 07:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted an operation and recovered 230 Ecstasy tablets besides arresting an accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF officials in an operation conducted in E-11 Markaz Islamabad managed to recover 230 Ecstasy tablets and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Bilal resident of Charsada.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

