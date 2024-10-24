ANF recovers 232 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover over 232 kg drugs, said an ANF headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that acting on a tip-off, ANF team conducted a raid near the Motorway Interchange, Balkasar and foiled a drug smuggling attempt from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab.

232.8 kg drugs including 174 kg hashish and 58.

8 kg opium, worth more than Rs 30 million were recovered from secret cavities made in a Suzuki pick-up.

An accused was arrested during the operation who is the main operative of the drug trafficking group, which smuggles drugs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to different districts of Punjab.

The spokesman said that ANF teams would make efforts to arrest other members of the group.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti Narcotics Act at the ANF Police Station.