ANF Recovers 234 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ANF recovers 234 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 234 kg drugs worth Rs 20 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said that 123.6 kg opium and 108 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and two accused were arrested.

In another operation, 1.5 kg heroin was recovered from a woman netted near Kamalpur Interchange, Faisalabad.

400 grams ice was recovered from an accused rounded up on Hub River Road Karachi.

In fourth operations, 200 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Karachi.

Separate cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

