ANF recovers 23.8 kg Ketamine, 910 grams heroin

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in two different areas recovered over 23.8 kg Ketamine and 910 grams heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 )

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 910 grams heroin from Islamabad to the United States.

ANF Rawalpindi acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a private courier company office and recovered 910 grams heroin from a parcel containing bed sheets.

The parcel was booked by Mubashir Hassan resident of Chakwal for USA.

In another operation, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle 23.8 kg Ketamine from Sialkot to Kazakhstan.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a private courier company office located at Wazirabad Road, Sialkot and recovered 23.8 kg Ketamine from a parcel booked for Kazakhstan. The parcel was booked by Mudassir Akram.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered while further investigations are in progress. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.