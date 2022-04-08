UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 23.8 Kg Ketamine, 910 Grams Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 08:47 PM

ANF recovers 23.8 kg Ketamine, 910 grams heroin

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in two different areas recovered over 23.8 kg Ketamine and 910 grams heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in two different areas recovered over 23.8 kg Ketamine and 910 grams heroin.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 910 grams heroin from Islamabad to the United States.

ANF Rawalpindi acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a private courier company office and recovered 910 grams heroin from a parcel containing bed sheets.

The parcel was booked by Mubashir Hassan resident of Chakwal for USA.

In another operation, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle 23.8 kg Ketamine from Sialkot to Kazakhstan.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a private courier company office located at Wazirabad Road, Sialkot and recovered 23.8 kg Ketamine from a parcel booked for Kazakhstan. The parcel was booked by Mudassir Akram.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered while further investigations are in progress. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.

Related Topics

USA Lahore Islamabad Company Road Rawalpindi Progress United States Kazakhstan Sialkot Chakwal Wazirabad From

Recent Stories

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

2 minutes ago
 Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

2 minutes ago
 RCB starts reconstruction, repair work of differen ..

RCB starts reconstruction, repair work of different roads

3 minutes ago
 Police scuffle case: Court summons Capt (retd) Saf ..

Police scuffle case: Court summons Capt (retd) Safdar for indictment

3 minutes ago
 Axiom-1 First All-Commercial Manned Mission to ISS ..

Axiom-1 First All-Commercial Manned Mission to ISS Blasts Off From Cape Canavera ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 8.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.