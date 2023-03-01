UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 239 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Five

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 239 kg narcotics in six operations and arrested five accused allegedly involved in drug smuggling, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said ANF conducted a raid near Khuzdar Highway Karachi Road and recovered 170.4 kg charras besides netting two accused.

In another raid conducted near the Chaman check post, 3.8 kg morphine and over two kg Ice drug was recovered.

He informed that in the third operation at Islamabad International Airport, 38 grams of charras was recovered from the possession of a Manchester-bound passenger resident of Gujrat.

In an operation at Multan International Airport, 144 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of two Bahrain-bound passengers, residents of Haripur and Attock, going on flight no GF-789.

He informed separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

