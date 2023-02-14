ANF recovers 239,200 kg drugs in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan has recovered 239,200 Kg drugs and 6020 liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in 5 operations carried out in parts of the province.

A handout issued by ANF on Tuesday said that besides drugs, they have also impounded a vehicle.

About details of the seizure, it said the seized drugs comprised 3 Kg heroin, 227 Kg hashish and 9,200 Kg methamphetamine (Ice).