ANF Recovers 24 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 24 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said that 2 kg Ice drug was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger going from Islamabad Airport while 774 grams heroin was recovered from another Bahrain-bound passenger going from Bacha Khan Airport.

In the third operation, 700 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar from Multan Airport.

684 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport while 460 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi and an accused was also arrested.

10 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger of Sohrab Goth Karachi and 5 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Chamkani, Peshawar.

4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Peshawar.

In ninth operation, 1 kg opium and 526 grams hashish were recovered from three suspects netted in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

