ANF Recovers 24 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 24 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He said that 2 kg Ice drug was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger going from Islamabad Airport while 774 grams heroin was recovered from another Bahrain-bound passenger going from Bacha Khan Airport.
In the third operation, 700 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar from Multan Airport.
684 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport while 460 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi and an accused was also arrested.
10 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger of Sohrab Goth Karachi and 5 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Chamkani, Peshawar.
4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Peshawar.
In ninth operation, 1 kg opium and 526 grams hashish were recovered from three suspects netted in Lahore.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man suffered burns5 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah urges UN to address Kashmir dispute amidst deteriorating situation in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Madad Ali Sindhi stresses to revamp existing govt schools' education system6 minutes ago
-
More than five million people set to caste vote in DG Khan division6 minutes ago
-
Founder Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi sentenced 14-year in Toshakhana reference16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against violators of CoC for elections continues36 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur conducts inspection to review election preparations36 minutes ago
-
Election Gender Desk set up for women, transgender, special persons45 minutes ago
-
Founder Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi sentenced 14-year in Toshakhana reference45 minutes ago
-
Suspension of gas supply to CNG station extended till Feb 0546 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case47 minutes ago