ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The ANF has conducted a joint operation and recovered large quantities of drugs from two vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

According to details, 240kg of drugs were recovered from Toyota Vigo and Suzuki Swift.

The drugs seized included 162kg of hashish and 78kg of opium. During the operation, two accused including Naik Mohammad and Salman Khan were arrested.

Cases have been registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation was underway.