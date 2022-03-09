UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 240 Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 04:59 PM

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

The ANF has conducted a joint operation and recovered large quantities of drugs from two vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The ANF has conducted a joint operation and recovered large quantities of drugs from two vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

According to details, 240kg of drugs were recovered from Toyota Vigo and Suzuki Swift.

The drugs seized included 162kg of hashish and 78kg of opium. During the operation, two accused including Naik Mohammad and Salman Khan were arrested.

Cases have been registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Salman Khan Motorway Drugs Vehicles Vigo From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

4 minutes ago
 Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

4 minutes ago
 Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

4 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to ..

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to guns

17 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakist ..

Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine: Env ..

4 minutes ago
 Corrupt politicians to be held accountable at all ..

Corrupt politicians to be held accountable at all cost: Farrukh Habib

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>