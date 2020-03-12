UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers 2.400 Kg Hashish, Nabs Three Accused

Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different raids Wednesday recovered 2.400 kg hashish and arrested three accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different raids Wednesday recovered 2.400 kg hashish and arrested three accused.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF team during checking of M-1 toll plaza Peshawar stopped Bilal Daewoo bus and during checking recovered 1.

800 grams high quality hashish from two accused including Mamraiz resident of Bara and Zeeshan resident of Bahawalpur.

Similarly, in another operation the ANF team intercepted a Toyota Hiace vehicle on the same toll plaza and recovered 600 gram hashish from custody of an accused Musafir Hazrat resident of Peshawar.

ANF registered cases against the three accused under CNS Act and started investigation.

