ANF recovers 241kg drugs in 14 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 14 operations across the country managed to recover 241kg drugs and arrested 14 accused including five women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation, 1942 grams Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a woman at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The accused, a resident of Karachi, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-0767.

A female passenger, a resident of Sahiwal, going on flight no QR-617 to Qatar was arrested at Multan International Airport. 855 grams Ice drug was recovered from her possession.

In the third operation, 995 grams Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag netted at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused, a resident of Peshawar, was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601.

In the fourth operation, one kg Ice was recovered from two accused, residents of Sahiwal arrested near Chungi No. 26, Islamabad.

500 grams hashish and 250 grams Ice were recovered from the possession of a woman rounded up near Chungi No 26.

22.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two women arrested from Orangi Town area in Karachi.

9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Pattoki Toll Plaza Multan while an accused was also arrested.

3 kg heroin and 1 kg Ice were recovered from the possession of an accused travelling in a bus near Kamilpur Interchange, Faisalabad.

46.8 kg hashish was recovered from a truck intercepted near Chiragabad Interchange, Faisalabad, while two accused were netted during the operation.

3.6kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused, riding a motorcycle, arrested near Daewoo Bus Terminal, Okara.

19kg hashish was recovered during two different operations conducted in Zakhakhel Khyber area.

In the 13th operation, 80 kg hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area in Panjgur.

In the 14th operation, 50 kg hashish, hidden in Pisni Road Turbat area was seized.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further operations are under process.