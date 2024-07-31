Open Menu

ANF Recovers 242 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ANF recovers 242 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country recovered 242 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 2.5 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

96 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a restaurant in Quetta.

64 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused arrested near GCP Chaman. Over 40 kg hashish and 30 kg opium were recovered from 2 suspects netted in Sheikhupora.

40.8 kg hashish and 15.6 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore and 3 accused were arrested.

The spokesman said that 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from two accused in Saddar in Rawalpindi.

300 grams ice and 200 grams heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused near Chowk Sambaryal.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

