UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 243 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations; Nets Eight Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ANF recovers 243 kg drugs in seven operations; nets eight accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers conducted raids in different areas of the country and managed to recover 243 kg drugs besides netting eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation near Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 1.8 kg opium and 19.2 kg charras from secret cavities of a car. Two accused residents of Buner were also rounded up during the operation.

In a joint operation at Faisalabad International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 3.2 kg Ice drug from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, going on flight no G9-563.

In third operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, four charras-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no PA-412.

In fourth operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, over 1240 grams Ice drug concealed in jam bottles were recovered from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, going on flight no QR-0605.

The spokesman informed that in fifth operation conducted near Gadap Town, Karachi, ANF recovered 172.8 kg charras, concealed in secret cavities made in fuel tank of a truck. Two accused including an Afghan national were sent behind the bar.

In sixth operation near Kucklak bypass, Quetta, five kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused.

In seventh operation conducted in Panjgur area, 40 kg charras concealed in bushes was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Afghanistan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Quetta Motorway Drugs Car Tank Buner Panjgur Gadap From Airport

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

11 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

37 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

45 minutes ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

50 minutes ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

50 minutes ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.