ANF recovers 243 kg drugs in seven operations; nets eight accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers conducted raids in different areas of the country and managed to recover 243 kg drugs besides netting eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation near Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 1.8 kg opium and 19.2 kg charras from secret cavities of a car. Two accused residents of Buner were also rounded up during the operation.

In a joint operation at Faisalabad International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 3.2 kg Ice drug from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, going on flight no G9-563.

In third operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, four charras-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no PA-412.

In fourth operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, over 1240 grams Ice drug concealed in jam bottles were recovered from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, going on flight no QR-0605.

The spokesman informed that in fifth operation conducted near Gadap Town, Karachi, ANF recovered 172.8 kg charras, concealed in secret cavities made in fuel tank of a truck. Two accused including an Afghan national were sent behind the bar.

In sixth operation near Kucklak bypass, Quetta, five kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused.

In seventh operation conducted in Panjgur area, 40 kg charras concealed in bushes was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.