UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 2476 Grams Narcotics; Arrests Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

ANF recovers 2476 grams narcotics; arrests two accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted in Islamabad and Karachi on Tuesday recovered 2476 grams narcotics including 1840 grams heroin and 636 grams charras besides netting two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted in Islamabad and Karachi on Tuesday recovered 2476 grams narcotics including 1840 grams heroin and 636 grams charras besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation managed to recover 110 charras-filled capsules, weighing 636 grams from the possession of an accused at Islamabad International Airport. The accused was going to Bahrain, he added.

In another raid, ANF Karachi recovered 1840 grams heroin from a parcel booked for Canada at a courier company.

Two cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under way.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Canada Company Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of For ..

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of Forfeited Russian Assets to Suppo ..

3 minutes ago
 Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS rela ..

Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS related issues

3 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrested 2,427 'criminals' this mont ..

Lahore police arrested 2,427 'criminals' this month so far

3 minutes ago
 ROCOR to Follow Testaments of Founders Under New H ..

ROCOR to Follow Testaments of Founders Under New Head - Metropolitan

3 minutes ago
 4,837 power pilferers nabbed during 2022

4,837 power pilferers nabbed during 2022

3 minutes ago
 German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.