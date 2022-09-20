ANF recovers 2476 grams narcotics; arrests two accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted in Islamabad and Karachi on Tuesday recovered 2476 grams narcotics including 1840 grams heroin and 636 grams charras besides netting two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted in Islamabad and Karachi on Tuesday recovered 2476 grams narcotics including 1840 grams heroin and 636 grams charras besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation managed to recover 110 charras-filled capsules, weighing 636 grams from the possession of an accused at Islamabad International Airport. The accused was going to Bahrain, he added.

In another raid, ANF Karachi recovered 1840 grams heroin from a parcel booked for Canada at a courier company.

Two cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under way.