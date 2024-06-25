ANF Recovers 2.5 Kg Drugs In Two Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 2.5 kg drugs and arrested an accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 1.
9 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a cargo office in Lahore.
In another operation, 640 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Karachi from Peshawar Airport.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
