ANF recovers 2.5 kg drugs in two operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 2.5 kg drugs and arrested an accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 1.

9 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a cargo office in Lahore.

In another operation, 640 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Karachi from Peshawar Airport.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.