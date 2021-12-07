UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 250kg Narcotics At Torkham

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:20 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 250 kg of different narcotics planned to be smuggled to Pakistan through the Torkham border

PESHAWAR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 250 kg of different narcotics planned to be smuggled to Pakistan through the Torkham border.

According to ANF, a suspicious vehicle bearing number plate (K2973) was signaled to stop at the Torkham border and upon thorough search 250 kg of different narcotics were recovered from its secret cavities.

ANF said the narcotics included 96kg hashish, over 47 kg ice (crystal methane), 57kg opium and cannabis. The ANF authority further informed that precious gemstones were also recovered from the vehicle.

The involved smuggler identified as Noorul Haq was arrested and shifted to ANF office for interrogation.

