ANF recovers 252 kg drugs in seven operations; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 252 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 470 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

78 kg opium and 73.2 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested with the help of the Motorway Police from Pindi Bhattian.

56.4 kg hashish and 15.6 kg opium were recovered from two suspects netted near Ring Road Peshawar.

1.2 kg opium and 10.8 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

7.2 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects on IJP Road Islamabad.

3.6 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium and 1.4 kg heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Kala Shah Kako Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore.

4.8 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Islamabad at a courier office on Ring Road Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.