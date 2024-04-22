Open Menu

ANF Recovers 252 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations; Arrests Eight

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ANF recovers 252 kg drugs in seven operations; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 252 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 470 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

78 kg opium and 73.2 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested with the help of the Motorway Police from Pindi Bhattian.

56.4 kg hashish and 15.6 kg opium were recovered from two suspects netted near Ring Road Peshawar.

1.2 kg opium and 10.8 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

7.2 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects on IJP Road Islamabad.

3.6 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium and 1.4 kg heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Kala Shah Kako Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore.

4.8 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Islamabad at a courier office on Ring Road Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Police Motorway Drugs Road Rawalpindi United Kingdom Pindi Bhattian Women From

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

59 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan