ANF Recovers 252 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations; Arrests Eight
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 252 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 470 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
78 kg opium and 73.2 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested with the help of the Motorway Police from Pindi Bhattian.
56.4 kg hashish and 15.6 kg opium were recovered from two suspects netted near Ring Road Peshawar.
1.2 kg opium and 10.8 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.
7.2 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects on IJP Road Islamabad.
3.6 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium and 1.4 kg heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Kala Shah Kako Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore.
4.8 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Islamabad at a courier office on Ring Road Peshawar.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Manzoor Soomro takes charge as new SEPCO chief31 seconds ago
-
12 candidates set to contest for Multan bye poll NA-14838 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb wins PK 22 Bajaur-IV20 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan wins NA 8 Bajaur21 minutes ago
-
SIC’s Daud Shah wins PK 91-Kohat-II21 minutes ago
-
Aror University conducts entry test for academic session 202430 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin of Sunni Ittehad wins NA-44 DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways DS holds open court in Sukkur31 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers booked41 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers four children, man alive from rubbles of BHU roof51 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas59 minutes ago
-
Iran's President Raisi given a gaurd of honour at PM House1 hour ago