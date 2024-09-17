ANF Recovers 252 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 10:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 252 kg drugs worth Rs 150 million and arrested nine accused.
3.6 kg opium and 1 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad and four suspects including two women were arrested. 400 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi, said a spokesman of ANF on Tuesday.
In third operation, 530 grams ice was recovered from an accused going in a bus in Rawalpindi.
The spokesman said that the arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another raid, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the parking lot outside the railway station in Karachi and an accused was arrested.
In a raid conducted in Arif Chaman Village area, 75 kg heroin was recovered. 7 kg hashish and 2 kg ice were recovered from the hub, Balochistan.
160 kg hashish was recovered from a tractor trolley intercepted near Jable Noor Quetta and two suspects were arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.
