ANF recovers 25.2 kg hashish in three separate incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday recovered 25.2 kilogram hashish and arrested eight smugglers in three separate incidents.

According to Media Officer ANF, six kilogram hashish and 1.2 kilogram opium was recovered during checking of a car near Tatara Park Peshawar. The smuggler identified as Irfanullah of Swabi was also arrested on the spot.

In second incident, ANF recovered 7.

2 kilogram hashish from a car bearing registration number LE- 9799 near Karkhano Market. Two smugglers, Muhammad Hazrat, Lal Wali and Abdul Manan were also arrested.

Meanwhile, ANF recovered 12 kilogram hashish from a car having number KH-81on Khyber Gate Jamrud Bazar. Four smugglers, Sajid, Kashif, Abdullah and Musawir Khan that were in the car were also arrested.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substances and investigation was underway.