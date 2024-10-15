ANF Recovers 259 Kg Drugs In Four Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 259 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that in an operation, 1.2 kg hashish and 165 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up from Super Highway Karachi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 252 kg hashish concealed for smuggling in Gwadar area was recovered.
502 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Korangi Karachi.
4 kg opium and 1.250 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from Anarkali Bazar in Lahore and two accused were arrested during the operation.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
