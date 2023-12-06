ANF recovers 26 kg drugs, heroin-filled capsules from possession of six women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting different operations managed to recover over 26 kg drugs and 87 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of six women involved in drug trafficking during last week, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that during five operations, more than 26 kg of drugs were recovered from the possession of arrested women who were involved in inter-provincial and international drug trafficking. The women revealed to be associated with various drug trafficking gangs.

He said that using women for drug trafficking is a dangerous practice and ANF is using all resources to ensure safety of women.

87 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a woman's stomach at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused namely Samira, a resident of Lahore, was leaving for Oman by Oman Airline Flight No.

WY-342. Two suspects including a woman were arrested at Multan International Airport.

855 grams Ice drug was recovered from the bags of Aqsa and Noor Ahmed, residents of Sahiwal. The accused were leaving for Qatar by Qatar Airways flight number QR-617.

1.942 kg Ice drug was recovered from a woman's bag netted at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused namely Sadia, a resident of Karachi, was leaving for Bahrain by Gulf Airways flight number GF-0767.

Two women were rounded up during an operation in Orangi Town area, Karachi.

22.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of Saima and Sharifa Bibi, residents of Karachi.

A woman namely Amina, resident of Peshawar was arrested near Chongi No. 26, Islamabad.

500 grams hashish and 250 grams of Ice drug were recovered from the possession of the accused.