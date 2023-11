RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a major operation near Gwadar beach managed to recover 260 kg charras.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the ANF raiding team in an operation carried out at a distance of six kilometers from the beach in Balochistan, Gwadar near the Arabian Sea managed to recover over 260 kg charras.