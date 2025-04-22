ANF Recovers 2600 Kg Of Opium From An Afghan National's Shipment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) confiscated 2600 kg of opium at the Karachi Port, which was being sent to Canada in containers under Afghan Transit Trade, said ANF spokesperson here Tuesday.
The ANF, Port Control Unit (PCU) stopped the Afghan Red and Black Resonant consignment at the Badruddin Yard Karachi port and seized opium tactfully mixed in the dry fruit (Kismish).
The item was cleared by the Afghan Customs and was to be smuggled to Canada from Pakistan via the Chaman border.
The ANF-PCU team checked the goods at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees.
The opium was recovered from 260 cartons of a total of 1816 cartons, and 10kg was recovered from each carton.
The shipment was booked by Sultan Muhammad Sultani S/O Noor Muhammad, resident of Qandahar, Afghanistan, to Muhammad Export and Import Company Canada.
The owner of the shipment was a resident of Afghanistan, whose details had been shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Afghan Government for his arrest.
The ANF had registered a case, and further investigation was underway.
