ANF recovers 2618 grams drugs in two operations; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting two counter-narcotics operations seized 2618 grams narcotics and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 618 grams heroin and nine heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Karachi going on flight no PK-181.

He informed that in another operation conducted near Faizabad Bus Stop, ANF recovered over two kg charras from secret cavities of a car and rounded up two accused residents of Rawalpindi and Muzaffarabad.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.