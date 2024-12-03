ANF recovers 2621 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 2621 kg drugs worth Rs 190 million and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 90 grams ice was recovered from a suspect rounded up near a university in Islamabad.

280 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested near a college on Pindi Road, Kohat.

In third operation, 3.4 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near a college on Fateh Jang Road, Attock and three suspects were arrested during the operation.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

A total of 24 kg hashish and 72 kg opium were recovered from a suspect held near Miranji Town in Gujranwala.

6 kg opium and 50.4 kg hashish were recovered in two operations conducted near M-1, Islamabad. Three accused were arrested during the operation.

10 kg ice hidden in a truck was recovered near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore and two accused were arrested.

2100 kg hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered from Gulistan area of Qilla Abdullah district in Balochistan.

355 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Muslim Bagh in Qilla Abdullah.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.