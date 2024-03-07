Open Menu

ANF Recovers 273 Drugs In Eight Operations

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 273 kg drugs and 770 liters of hydrochloric acid besides arresting 6 accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, 3.5 kg Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for Bangladesh at the courier office in Karachi.

In another operation, 3 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent from Karachi to Peshawar.

416 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah at Peshawar Airport.

770 liters of hydrochloric acid was recovered from Chaman area while 108 kg hashish and 73 kg opium were recovered from Tarnol, Rawalpindi and two accused were netted during the operation.

33.6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused rounded up in Othal Lasbela.

ANF in an operation managed to recover 32 kg heroin from Lakpas Mustang area. Over 19 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused in Jamshoro Toll Plaza, Hyderabad.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

