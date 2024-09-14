ANF Recovers 28 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations; Arrests Six Accused
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country during last 24 hours managed to recover 28 kg drugs worth Rs 20 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters here on Saturday.
He informed that 115 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near a university in Peshawar.
570 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused arrested in Sohrab Goth Karachi.
In third operation, 4 kg Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Quetta.
The arrested accused during investigation confessed selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Karakoram Highway Mansehra and an accused was arrested.
8.4 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused held from Margalla Road Islamabad.
1 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near Tanmi Mor in DG Khan.
400 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a courier office at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.
10.2 kg heroin hidden in an uninhabited area near Pak-Afghan border in Chagai was recovered.
Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations under underway.
