Open Menu

ANF Recovers 28 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations; Arrests Six Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ANF recovers 28 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests six accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country during last 24 hours managed to recover 28 kg drugs worth Rs 20 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters here on Saturday.

He informed that 115 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near a university in Peshawar.

570 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused arrested in Sohrab Goth Karachi.

In third operation, 4 kg Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Quetta.

The arrested accused during investigation confessed selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Karakoram Highway Mansehra and an accused was arrested.

8.4 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused held from Margalla Road Islamabad.

1 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near Tanmi Mor in DG Khan.

400 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a courier office at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

10.2 kg heroin hidden in an uninhabited area near Pak-Afghan border in Chagai was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations under underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Drugs Road Vehicle Mansehra Bahrain Chagai Border From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

36 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

11 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan