ANF recovers 2.80 kg heroin, 60 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its two operations recovered 2.80 kg heroin and 60 kg charras besides arresting two accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered 2.80 kg heroin which was tactfully concealed in sport gloves, booked for United Kingdom.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid at Islamabad International Airport Cargo Shed and recovered the drugs from sport goods booked for UK.

The spokesman informed that ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence in another raid conducted in Pishin recovered 60 kg charras from secret cavities of a car.

ANF also arrested two accused namely Syed Muhammad Nazir resident of Pishin and Abdul Aali r/o Qilla Abdullah.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.