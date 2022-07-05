UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 280 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Six Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ANF recovers 280 kg narcotics; arrests six accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday conducted three operations in Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta and managed to recover 280 kg narcotics besides netting six accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered 111 kg narcotics including 64.8 kg Chars and 46.8 kg opium from a vehicle and arrested three accused namely Hamad, Qaiser and Shumaila a female.

In another raid, ANF Peshawar conducted a raid near Gora Qabristan, G.

T.Road Peshawar and recovered 108 kg opium and 38.4 kg charras from a Kia Sportage vehicle. The raiding party also netted an accused namely Imran Ashraf and recovered a pistol from his possession.

In third operation, a raid was conducted on Samungli Road Quetta and ANF seized 22 kg charras from the possession of two motorcyclists namely Saifullah and Bismillah.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

