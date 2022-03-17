UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 2.89 Kg Methamphetamine From Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered methamphetamine weighing 2.89 kg from a motorcycle near Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered methamphetamine weighing 2.89 kg from a motorcycle near Karkhano Market.

The contraband was concealed in hidden cavities of a motorcycle that was en route to Peshawar from Barra.

ANF also arrested the smugglers, Adil Khan and Shoaib, residents of District Khyber. Case has been registered against arrested smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

