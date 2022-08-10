UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 2926 Grams Cocaine At Isl Intl Airport; Arrests Two Nigerians

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday recovered 2926 grams cocaine from the possession of two Nigerian nationals.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, two Nigerian nationals namely Odego Edwin and Ora Elias reached at Islamabad International Airport from Doha through a flight of foreign airline, were arrested and ANF recovered 173 cocaine-filled capsules weighing 2926 grams which they were hiding inside their bellies.

Two cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

