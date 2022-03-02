ANF recovers 295 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar Wednesday recovered 295 kilograms narcotics and arrested the smuggler.

ANP team on a tip off intercepted a car bearing number LEB-17-7567 near Charsada road Peshawar.

Upon search of the vehicle 252 KGs of hashish and 43.

200 KGs of opium was recovered whereas accused namely Abid Ullah resident of Charsada was arrested, said the spokesman of ANF.

The recovered narcotics were openly placed in the diggy of vehicle under a plastic-sheet.

The recovered narcotics was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Case has been registered, and further investigation in progress.