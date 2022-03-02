UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 295 Kg Narcotics, Arrests Smuggler

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ANF recovers 295 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar Wednesday recovered 295 kilograms narcotics and arrested the smuggler.

ANP team on a tip off intercepted a car bearing number LEB-17-7567 near Charsada road Peshawar.

Upon search of the vehicle 252 KGs of hashish and 43.

200 KGs of opium was recovered whereas accused namely Abid Ullah resident of Charsada was arrested, said the spokesman of ANF.

The recovered narcotics were openly placed in the diggy of vehicle under a plastic-sheet.

The recovered narcotics was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Case has been registered, and further investigation in progress.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Road Vehicle Car Progress From

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

56 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

2 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>