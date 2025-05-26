ANF recovers 295 kg of drugs worth Rs 191.4 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 295.798 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 191.4 million and arrested 10 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 850 grams of ice hidden in sports equipment had been recovered from a consignment being sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Korangi, Karachi.

As many as 548 grams of hashish were hidden in slippers found in the luggage of two passengers going to Riyadh at Karachi Airport.

Similarly,4800 bottles of suspicious liquid and 12 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sher Shah Motorway Toll Plaza, Muzaffargarh and the suspect was arrested.

As much as 5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle at Kot Abdul Malik Interchange, Motorway Toll Plaza, and two suspects were arrested.

6 kg of hashish and 2 kg of heroin were recovered from the secret compartment of a truck near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad and two accused were arrested.

In another operation,4 kg of heroin and 1 kg of ice were recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Northern Bypass, MT Peshawar and the accused was arrested.

As many as 8.4 kg of hashish were recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle during another operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad, and the accused was arrested.

2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle on Bela Road, G-10, near the Family Court Islamabad, and the accused was arrested.

As much as 256 kg of morphine, hidden for smuggling recovered in the mountainous area of Hazar Ganji, Quetta district.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.