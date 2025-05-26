Open Menu

ANF Recovers 295 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 191.4 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ANF recovers 295 kg of drugs worth Rs 191.4 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 295.798 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 191.4 million and arrested 10 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 850 grams of ice hidden in sports equipment had been recovered from a consignment being sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Korangi, Karachi.

As many as 548 grams of hashish were hidden in slippers found in the luggage of two passengers going to Riyadh at Karachi Airport.

Similarly,4800 bottles of suspicious liquid and 12 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sher Shah Motorway Toll Plaza, Muzaffargarh and the suspect was arrested.

As much as 5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle at Kot Abdul Malik Interchange, Motorway Toll Plaza, and two suspects were arrested.

3.

6 kg of hashish and 2 kg of heroin were recovered from the secret compartment of a truck near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad and two accused were arrested.

In another operation,4 kg of heroin and 1 kg of ice were recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Northern Bypass, MT Peshawar and the accused was arrested.

As many as 8.4 kg of hashish were recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle during another operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad, and the accused was arrested.

2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle on Bela Road, G-10, near the Family Court Islamabad, and the accused was arrested.

As much as 256 kg of morphine, hidden for smuggling recovered in the mountainous area of Hazar Ganji, Quetta district.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

34 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

48 minutes ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

1 hour ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

2 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan