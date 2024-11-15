Open Menu

ANF Recovers 299 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover over 299 kg drugs worth Rs 20 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in two operations conducted near two different universities in Jamshoro, 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects.

1.5 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a college in Muslim Town Faisalabad.

In another operation, 180 grams hashish was recovered from a drug dealer rounded up near a famous university in Islamabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

The spokesman said that in an operation, 120 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Sharjah at Peshawar International Airport.

At Lahore International Airport, 18 hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of another passenger going to Thailand.

285 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near Shikarpur Sukkur and an accused was arrested during the operation.

1.2 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted near Hattian Road, Attock.

During another operation in Attock, 1.250 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused.

1 kg hashish was recovered from a drug peddler arrested near a bus stop in Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

