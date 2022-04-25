ANF recovers 30 kg charas; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations managed to recover over 30 kg charas (Marijuana) and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Sindh and ANF Punjab on Monday conducted two intelligence based operations in Lahore and Karachi and recovered 30 kg charras besides netting three accused.

ANF Sindh in an operation foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and recovered 12 kg charas concealed in auto parts sent from Quetta to Karachi through Al-Hikmat Cargo Bus Service.

An accused namely Azhar was arrested on the spot.

In another operation conducted at Lahore Railway Station, ANF recovered 18 kg charas from a consignment of auto parts, sent from Quetta to Lahore through Railway Cargo.

Two persons namely Faryad and Amjad who received the consignment were arrested.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.