ANF Recovers 30 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ANF recovers 30 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 30 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 2710 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel booked for New York at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

80 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Dubai at Islamabad Airport.

15.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Mandi Bahauddin while 7 kg opium and 2 kg Ice were recovered from two suspects arrested near Lakpas Toll Plaza Quetta.

1.2 kg opium and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects netted from Faisalabad Road.

In sixth operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near GT Road Jhelum while in seventh operation, 1 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused in Balochistan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigation are under process.

Islamabad Faisalabad Balochistan Quetta Drugs Dubai Road Rawalpindi New York Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin From Airport

