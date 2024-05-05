ANF Recovers 30 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 30 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that 2710 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel booked for New York at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
80 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Dubai at Islamabad Airport.
15.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Mandi Bahauddin while 7 kg opium and 2 kg Ice were recovered from two suspects arrested near Lakpas Toll Plaza Quetta.
1.2 kg opium and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects netted from Faisalabad Road.
In sixth operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near GT Road Jhelum while in seventh operation, 1 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused in Balochistan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigation are under process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PED committed to collaborate with Kyrgyzstan: Meher Kashif4 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on revival of cotton held14 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred police Constable14 minutes ago
-
EPI to add vaccine against cervical cancer for girls from 202514 minutes ago
-
Raids being conducted to check prices of essential items to provide relief to citizens: DC1 hour ago
-
Combating Animals’ Theft: PAITS emerges as shield against animal theft1 hour ago
-
Public parks being upgraded to facilitate citizens: DG PHA2 hours ago
-
'Jashan-e-Bahran' to start at Allama Iqbal Park from May 72 hours ago
-
Two kids die after falling into pond2 hours ago
-
Attique posted as Director Bahawalpur Arts Council2 hours ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
Hajj without official permission strictly forbidden under Islamic principles, legal regulations: Ash ..2 hours ago