ANF recovers 30 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 30 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel booked for Lahore in TCS office Rawalpindi.

1,943 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Thailand at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

85 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.

13 kg heroin, 9 kg hashish, and 980 grams Ice were recovered from the possession of two accused arrested from Makran Coastal Highway Hub.

In fifth operation, 1.5 kg opium and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two women netted near Tandlianwala Road Faisalabad.

In sixth operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up in Jamshoro.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while investigations are under process.